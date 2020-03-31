|
|
|
JUDGE (Nee Counsell)
Eileen Mary Aged 92 years.
On 26th March 2020 at Longridge Community Hospital,
died peacefully with her daughter by her side.
Cherished wife of the late Bernard.
Loving and much loved mum to Gregory (deceased) and Louise.
Mother-in-law to Ivan and Janice.
Treasured Grandma to
Carlo, Christopher, Giulio, Paolo, Anthony and Stefano,
also Great Gran to Dante, Milena, Gabriella, Alessio, Lucas, Percy, Giulietta, Loris and Giorgio.
She will be greatly missed by all her loving family.
Night, Night, God Bless,
Rest in Peace.
A private family cremation will take place on Friday 3rd April.
A Thanksgiving Mass will take place at a later date.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 31, 2020