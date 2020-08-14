Home

POWERED BY

Services
H & G Wilde
154B Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6TP
01772 335974
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Martin

Notice Condolences

Eileen Martin Notice
Martin Eileen Rose Passed peacefully in Preston Royal with all her children around her on 4th August 2020, aged 86.
Loving wife of the late Gordon, much loved mother of Jane, Tony, Lynn, Ian, Dawn and David and their partners. She will also be greatly missed by her
15 grandchildren and
23 great-grandchildren.
A family only service will be held at Preston Crematorium due to current restrictions on
Thursday 20th August at 12.15pm. Family flowers only, donations if wished to St. Catherine's Hospice via funeral directors. Funeral Directors: H & G Wilde, Station Road, Bamber Bridge.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -