Martin Eileen Rose Passed peacefully in Preston Royal with all her children around her on 4th August 2020, aged 86.
Loving wife of the late Gordon, much loved mother of Jane, Tony, Lynn, Ian, Dawn and David and their partners. She will also be greatly missed by her
15 grandchildren and
23 great-grandchildren.
A family only service will be held at Preston Crematorium due to current restrictions on
Thursday 20th August at 12.15pm. Family flowers only, donations if wished to St. Catherine's Hospice via funeral directors. Funeral Directors: H & G Wilde, Station Road, Bamber Bridge.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 14, 2020