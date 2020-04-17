|
|
|
MORGAN (nee Lees)
Eileen After a short illness in Chorley and South Ribble Hospital on
Tuesday 14th April, aged 80 years.
Dearly loved wife of Max, much loved mum of Sally and Janet, loving grandma of Henry and sister of Jim. Aunt of Gillian, Jonathan and Jeremy and very much missed by her cats Mary, Spud, Fliss, Cheeky and Peachy.
Born in Frenchwood, Preston. Former pupil and teacher at
The Park School, Preston.
Teacher at Preston Girls High School in Melbourne, Australia and finally, lecturer in Biology at
Tuson College, Preston.
Eileen was an avid ebayer,
car-booter, button collector and member of the British Button Society.Eileen enjoyed playing tennis in her youth and
watching it latterly.
Due to the current circumstances, a private family funeral service will be held at Preston Crematorium and a celebration of her life will take place once restrictions
have been lifted.
Donations if so desired to
'Age Concern Central Lancashire'.
All enquiries to William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 17, 2020