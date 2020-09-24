|
|
|
WOODHEAD (nee DILWORTH) On Monday 7th September 2020
EILEEN WINEFRIDE
Aged 98 years.
Fortified by the rites of the
Holy Catholic Church.
The loving wife of Richard (deceased), dearly loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Requiem Mass at
St. Clare's Church, Fulwood, on
Monday 28th September followed by interment at Preston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for 'CAFOD'
or the homeless c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 24, 2020