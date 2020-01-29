|
|
|
Bogg Elaine Marjorie Peacefully on 21st January at her home, aged 86 years.
Marge the dearly loved wife of Les, and dear mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, grandmother-in-law and great grandma.
The Funeral Service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 6th February at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, any donations if desired will be gratefully received on behalf of St Catherine's Hospice, a tribute page has been established at https://elainemarjorie-bogg.muchloved.com/
All enquiries to David Cowburn Funeral Director, 147 Towngate, Leyland, Pr25 2LH.
Tel 01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 29, 2020