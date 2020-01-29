Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Bogg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Bogg

Notice Condolences

Elaine Bogg Notice
Bogg Elaine Marjorie Peacefully on 21st January at her home, aged 86 years.
Marge the dearly loved wife of Les, and dear mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, grandmother-in-law and great grandma.
The Funeral Service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 6th February at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, any donations if desired will be gratefully received on behalf of St Catherine's Hospice, a tribute page has been established at https://elainemarjorie-bogg.muchloved.com/
All enquiries to David Cowburn Funeral Director, 147 Towngate, Leyland, Pr25 2LH.
Tel 01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -