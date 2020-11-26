|
|
|
ATKINSON (née Beckinsall)
Elisabeth Irene Passed away at Royal Preston Hospital on Tuesday
17th November
Liz Aged 70 years.
Beloved Wife of Michael,
a much loved Mam to Lee & Jill, and a loving Grandma to Ethan, Aaron, Alice & Emily.
A private funeral service is to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium, Chorley on Thursday 3rd December at 10:30am.
The family are to provide flowers; donations in memory of Liz are welcome and will benefit
Breast Cancer UK via
https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/donate-to-breast-cancer
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
179 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LA, 01772 698236
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 26, 2020