The Co-operative Funeralcare Preston
179 Station Road
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LA
01772 698236
Elisabeth Atkinson

Elisabeth Atkinson Notice
ATKINSON (née Beckinsall)
Elisabeth Irene Passed away at Royal Preston Hospital on Tuesday
17th November
Liz Aged 70 years.
Beloved Wife of Michael,
a much loved Mam to Lee & Jill, and a loving Grandma to Ethan, Aaron, Alice & Emily.

A private funeral service is to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium, Chorley on Thursday 3rd December at 10:30am.

The family are to provide flowers; donations in memory of Liz are welcome and will benefit
Breast Cancer UK via
https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/donate-to-breast-cancer

All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
179 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LA, 01772 698236
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 26, 2020
