Dunderdale Elizabeth
"Beth"
(née Coxhead) Formerly of the Longton area.

After a short illness on the
23rd January at Moorfield Care Home, Bury, aged 93 years.

Much loved mother of Diana, grandchildren Johana and Mathew and great grandchildren Max and Ruby.

A Thanksgiving service will be held on Thursday 13th February at
12.00 noon at New Longton Methodist Church, Chapel Lane,
New Longton PR4 4AA.

Donations, if wished, would be greatfully received at the
service for Age UK.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 4, 2020
