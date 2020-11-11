|
|
|
Heritage Elizabeth Allanson 5th January 1949 -
29th October 2020
Loving mum of Ruth & Matthew, and mother-in-law to Nicola. Adored & adoring grandma
of Silas, Hannah, and Isaac.
Caring big sister to Susan,
Anne, Robert, and Catherine,
and their families.
Passed away quickly and peacefully after a two year journey with cancer,
in the company of loved ones,
leaving many family, friends, fellow educators and Christians with loving memories.
Funeral service conducted
by Revd. Paul Hunter at
St Peter's Parish Church Inskip, 12pm Friday 13th November
with committal at
Lytham Crematorium 1.30pm,
viewing available online.
The cortege will process
slowly through Catforth and Inskip to the Church for 11.55am. If you cannot join us,
please hold her in your heart
and reflect for a moment on the
joy and stories you shared.
We will be holding a celebration
of life for Elizabeth as and when
we can, and we will invite
all to participate.
All enquiries & donations to
Save the Children c/o
Billingtons Funeral Directors, Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
The family will be fundraising
for the next year for
Cancer Charities including
Cancer Research, Trinity,
and Rosemere, and you can
donate and join our efforts
through Justgiving.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 11, 2020