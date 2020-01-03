Home

Elizabeth Higham

Elizabeth Higham Notice
HIGHAM On 16th December 2019
Peacefully at Cuerden Grange Nursing Home
Elizabeth
'Lillian'
Aged 101 years.
The loving wife of
Howard (deceased),
much loved mum of David,
adored grandma and
great grandma,
loving aunt to many,
sadly missed by all her
family & friends.
Requiem Mass at
St. Mary's Brownedge R.C. Church on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 9.30am., followed by Interment
at Preston Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 3, 2020
