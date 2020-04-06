|
|
|
Hill (nee Curry)
Elizabeth In the most holy name of Jesus, pray for the repose of the soul of
Elizabeth
aged 70 years.
and of Wesham.
The dearly loved mum of
Karen and Laura,
a devoted grandma to Jamie
and Olivia, the dear sister of Michael and the dearly loved
aunt of Gemma.
Due to the current emergency restrictions on gatherings
a private graveside burial service
will take place at
St Joseph's Wesham.
A memorial service will take
place at a later date
when restrictions are lifted.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK c/o
N Gillett & Son
'Church View'
Mowbreck Lane,
Wesham PR4 3HA
Tel: 01772 682496
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 6, 2020