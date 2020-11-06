|
|
|
IVORY Elizabeth
'Betty' Former teacher at Edmund Campion RC High School.
Died peacefully in Springfield Manor, Fulwood on
Friday 23rd October,
aged 95 years,
and also
BERNARD
Died following the loss of his beloved wife of over 70 years on Friday 30th October,
aged 97 years
Dearly loved by all their family.
The Requiem Mass will take place at Our Lady & St. Edwards, Marlborough Drive, Fulwood on Thursday 12th November at 10.30am, prior to interment at Hill Road Cemetery, Penwortham.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'Derian House'.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
259 Garstang Road, Fulwood.
Tel 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 6, 2020