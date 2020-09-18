Home

Moons Funeral Service (Great Eccleston)
Raikes Road
Preston, Lancashire PR3 0YA
01995 672328
Elizabeth Livesey

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Livesey Notice
Livesey Elizabeth Audrey
(Audrey) Passed away peacefully in
The Cornmill Nursing Home on
9th September 2020,
aged 84 years.

A loving Wife to the late Richard (Dick), a devoted Mum of Andrew, John, Ann, Helen and Elaine and
a much-loved Mother in Law,
Nana and Great Grandma
She will be sadly missed
by all her family.
Funeral service to be held at
St Peters Church Inskip
followed by burial.
Numbers will be limited due to current restrictions; please contact Moons Funeral Service
for further details.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if so desired,
to North West Air Ambulance
c/o of and all enquires to

Moons Funeral Service,
Raikes Road Great Eccleston,
PR3 0YA
Tel 01995 672328.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 18, 2020
