NICHOLSON Elizabeth Mary Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 22nd April,
aged 70 years.
Dearly loved wife of Robert,
loving mother of Joanne, Julie and Kevin, caring grandma to Laura, Georgia, Daniel, Lewis,
Jack and Samuel.
Due to the current circumstances a private family funeral service will be held at Preston Crematorium on Tuesday 5th May.
All enquiries to
William Houghton Funeral Directors, 259 Garstang Road, Fulwood. Tel 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 29, 2020