W & N Houghton Funerals Ltd
Chapel Hill, Longridge
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
(177) 278-2291
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 3, 2020
10:45
Preston crematorium
Elizabeth Noblet Notice
NOBLET Elizabeth
(Betty) Peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital on Wednesday 26th August,
aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph, loving mother of Elisabeth, Marc, Simon and Sarah, a dear
mother in law and much loved
and cherished Nana and
great grandma.

A private family funeral will take place at Preston crematorium on Thursday 3rd September at 10.45am, prior to interment at
SS. Peter and Pauls RC Church, Ribchester with her late
husband Joseph.

William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 29, 2020
