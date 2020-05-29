|
|
|
YATES ELIZABETH Peacefully on 25th May 2020.
Aged 68 years.
Devoted wife of Harold, a loving mum to Lisa and husband John, Alex, Jasmine and Joe (Deceased).
Always in our hearts.
A private funeral service and interment will take place at
St. Andrew's Churchyard on
Friday 5th June at 10.30am.
Flowers welcome or donations if preferred may go to British Heart Foundation c/o the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Roa
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 29, 2020