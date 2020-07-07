|
YOUNG (nee Conn)
Elizabeth Valerie
(Val) Peacefully at Avalon Care Home, Southport on July 1st 2020
aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of Fred (deceased), much loved mum to Kevin (deceased), Joanne and
mother-in-law to Arthur.
Also a devoted grandma to Stacey.
Good Night, God Bless.
Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.
Requiem Mass to be held at
Our Lady and St. Michaels Church, Alston Lane, Longridge on Friday July 10th at 10.30am followed by burial in the churchyard.
Please note there will be restrictions on the number of people able to attend the funeral.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Alzheimers Society c/o and all enquiries to Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 7, 2020