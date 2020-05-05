|
|
|
KLINE On 30 April 2020,
peacefully at home
ELSIE
'Betty'
Aged 92 years.
The beloved wife of
Harold (deceased),
dearly loved mum of Michael,
Peter and David,
mother in law of Helen,
Margaret and Sandra,
loving nan to Julie, Marie,
Louise, Angela, Charlotte and
Matthew and nanny to Hannah,
Sophie, Andrew and Lindsey,
also dear sister to John
and Mary (deceased) and
sister in law to Joan and
Sandy (deceased).
Private service and committal
at Preston Crematorium
on Monday 11th May 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'The British Heart Foundation'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to: Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 5, 2020