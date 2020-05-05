Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Kline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Kline

Notice Condolences

Elsie Kline Notice
KLINE On 30 April 2020,
peacefully at home
ELSIE
'Betty'
Aged 92 years.
The beloved wife of
Harold (deceased),
dearly loved mum of Michael,
Peter and David,
mother in law of Helen,
Margaret and Sandra,
loving nan to Julie, Marie,
Louise, Angela, Charlotte and
Matthew and nanny to Hannah,
Sophie, Andrew and Lindsey,
also dear sister to John
and Mary (deceased) and
sister in law to Joan and
Sandy (deceased).

Private service and committal
at Preston Crematorium
on Monday 11th May 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'The British Heart Foundation'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to: Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -