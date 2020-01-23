Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Cherry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Cherry

Notice Condolences

Emily Cherry Notice
CHERRY On January 18th 2020,
surrounded by love
Emily
aged 104 years young.
Devoted wife of the late Gerard and devoted mother of Michael (deceased), irreplaceable Sweetie Grandma, great-grandma and best friend to us all.
Evening Reception into St, Peters Church, Clifton Street, Lytham on Tuesday January 28th at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10am followed by a private family service at Lytham Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Stella Matutini Care Home
c/o and all inquires to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street,
Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 01772 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -