CHERRY On January 18th 2020,
surrounded by love
Emily
aged 104 years young.
Devoted wife of the late Gerard and devoted mother of Michael (deceased), irreplaceable Sweetie Grandma, great-grandma and best friend to us all.
Evening Reception into St, Peters Church, Clifton Street, Lytham on Tuesday January 28th at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10am followed by a private family service at Lytham Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Stella Matutini Care Home
c/o and all inquires to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street,
Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 01772 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 23, 2020