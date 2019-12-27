|
|
|
ADDISON Eric Passed away peacefully in hospital on the 17th December 2019,
aged 98 years.
Devoted husband to the late Jean, dearly loved dad to John, respected father-in-law to Anne and loving grandad
to Matthew and Katie.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Funeral service at
Preston Crematorium on the
3rd of January 2020 at 10.45am.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 27, 2019