|
|
|
BERRY Eric Died peacefully at home on
29th August 2020, aged 93 years.
God saw you getting weary
He did what he thought best
He put his arms around you
And whispered "Come to rest."
Loving husband of Pauline (deceased) and Louie (deceased), beloved father of Angela and Geoff, respected father-in-law and step father and a dear grandad and great grandad.
Private funeral service at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 8th September
at 2.30pm.
Donations if desired to Galloways Association for the Blind
c/o the funeral director.
Memorial service to be arranged at St James Church, Leyland
at a later date.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Home,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 4, 2020