SHARPLES Eric Walter Passed away peacefully in hospital on 26th December, aged 74 years, surrounded by all his family.
Dearly loved son of Brian Anthony (deceased) and Doreen.
Much loved brother, uncle,
great uncle and friend.
The funeral service will take place at St. John's Church, Broughton on Thursday 16th January at 1.45pm.
No flowers on request please but donations, if so desired, in Eric's memory will go to 'The Woodland Trust' and 'RNLI' c/o
the funeral director.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, 259 Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston.
Tel: 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 8, 2020