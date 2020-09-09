Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Eric Taylor Notice
TAYLOR On 6th September 2020
peacefully in hospital
ERIC GEORGE
Aged 81 years
Loving brother of Vera,
dear uncle to Neil & Sue,
and Neville & Kay,
and sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
'At rest'
Private Funeral Service and
Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 14th September 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Cancer Research UK'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 9, 2020
