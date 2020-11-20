|
WHITESIDE Eric It is with sadness
we announce the loss of
Eric Whiteside at the age of 80.
A much-loved husband of Barbara
and devoted dad of
Michael and Darren.
A cherished Grandad to Paul,
Mark, Thomas and Lily
and great grandad to
Chloe, Ella and Reggie.
Any donations, if desired, to
the British Heart foundation.
All donations and
enquiries please c/o
Billingtons Funeral Directors,
Oakwood, Station Road,
Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 20, 2020