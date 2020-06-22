Home

F J Gibb Funeral Directors
6A Clarence Road
Southport, Lancashire PR8 4BH
01704 778120
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 1, 2020
13:00
Southport Crematorium
Ernest Restall Notice
RESTALL Ernest Edward Passed away in
Chorley Hospital on the
14th of June 2020, aged 84 years.
A much loved brother and uncle, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service at
Southport Crematorium on
Wednesday 1st of July 2020 at
1pm, close family only due to
the present situation.
Flowers only please but
donations, if desired, to
FJ Gibb Funeral Directors or
direct to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to
FJ Gibb Funeral Directors,
6A Clarence Road, Southport,
PR8 4BH Tel (01704) 551666.
May He Rest in Peace.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 22, 2020
