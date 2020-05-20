|
|
|
CROSSLEY (nee LANCASTER)
ETHEL EILEEN Peacefully at
Melrose Residential Home,
on 10th May 2020,
Eileen
Aged 96 years.
She was the loving and much loved wife of the late James Thomas, cherished mother of Pauline & the late Selwyn, proud and devoted grandma of Stephanie & Craig
and great grandma of
Jamie-Thomas & Kian.
'Looking back with memories
upon the path you trod;
we treasure the hours we had with you and leave the rest with God' Pauline & Alan x
'A heart of gold stopped beating and took eternal rest,
God breaks our hearts to prove
to us, He only takes the best.'
Stephanie, Peter,
Jamie-Thomas & Kian x
'Her memory is a keepsake with which we will never part,
God has Her in His keeping,
we have her in our hearts.'
Craig & Leanne x
A private family graveside service is to take place at St James' Churchyard, Leyland on
Friday 22nd May at 10:30am.
The family have requested
all mourners to please
wear navy blue.
Family flowers only please, donations preferred to Barnardo's
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare, 17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland,
PR25 1TU. Tel: 01772 422450.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 20, 2020