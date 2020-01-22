|
|
|
Foster (Nee Carr) On 17th January 2020.
Peacefully in
St Catherine's Hospice,
with her family by her side.
Ethel
Aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of Vincent,
loving mum of Paul,
Lynne & Janet,
special mother in law to
Helen, Bryan & Paul,
cherished nanna & great nanna.
'Missing you always,
Goodnight, God bless.'
Requiem Mass at
St Teresa's R.C. Church,
Penwortham on
Friday 31 st January 2020
at 11.30 a.m.,
followed by Interment at Hill Road Cemetery, Penwortham.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Enquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 22, 2020