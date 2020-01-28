Home

Ethel Moran

Notice Condolences

Ethel Moran Notice
MORAN Ethel Passed away peacefully at
Preston Private Nursing Home
on 18th January,
aged 91 years.

The beloved wife of the late Bob, dearly loved mum of Kevin, Veronica, Ann, Alan, Linda, Ellen, Robert, Christine and David, much loved mother in law and a
loving Nan, Great Nan and
Great Great Nan.

Funeral service to be held at
Preston Crematorium on
Monday 3rd February at 11.30am.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired in
Ethel's memory to Dementia UK
via the funeral director.

William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
259 Garstang Road,
Preston, PR2 9XL
Tel: (01772) 788020.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 28, 2020
