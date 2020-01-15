|
|
|
SIMM On 11th January 2020
Peacefully at home
Ethel
Aged 88 Years
The beloved wife of Peter,
dearly loved mum of Lorraine,
mother in law of Derek,
loving grandma to
Michelle & Steven
and great grandma to Olivia,
'Good night, God Bless'
Funeral Service at
St Leonard the Less, Samlesbury
on Friday 24th January 2020
at 12.30 p.m.
followed by Interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Dementia UK'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 15, 2020