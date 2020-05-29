|
|
|
PHILIPSON Peacefully,
in Royal Preston Hospital
on 22nd May 2020,
EVELINE (LYN)
The much loved wife of Clifford, loving mother of Neil and Colin, mother-in-law to Sarah and Lisa and gran to Sean, Jordan
and Joshua.
'Til we meet again'
A private Funeral Service will be held at Preston Crematorium.
Donations if wished
may be sent for
'The British Heart Foundation' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble, PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 29, 2020