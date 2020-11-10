Home

HAYES Evelyn Helen Peacefully in hospital on
31st October 2020,
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Peter, dearly loved mother of John and Russell, mother-in-law to Helen and Sharon and devoted grandmother of George.
Peacefully sleeping. A private family funeral will be held at St Andrew's Parish Church, Longton on
Monday 16th November
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred
to Cancer Research UK or
Macmillan Cancer Support
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 10, 2020
