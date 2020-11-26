Home

Taysum Evelyn Anne
(nee Webb) Of Preston, died peacefully in her nursing home in Morecambe on Monday 23rd November, 2020, aged 89.
Deeply loved, sorely missed already.
Private family funeral at
Beetham Hall Crematorium,
thanksgiving / memorial at Broughton Church next summer.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to DementiaUK.org.

Any queries to
Bare and Torrisholme
Funeral Service,
5 Bare Lane, Bare,
Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 26, 2020
