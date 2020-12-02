Home

TOWEY Of your charity, pray for the repose of the soul of
EVELYN
Who died fortified by the
rites of Holy Mother Church,
on 21st November 2020 Aged 77 years.
The much loved wife of
Tony (deceased), mother of Paul, Darren, John and Anthony, mother-in-law of Karen
and grandmother of
Jordan, Joseph and Daniel.

Requiem Mass at
St. Mary's Church,
Brownedge Road, Bamber Bridge
on Friday 4th December
at 11.00 a.m. followed by
interment in the churchyard.

Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 2, 2020
