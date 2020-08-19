|
|
|
WILSON Evelyn Peacefully on 14th August 2020, aged 90 years.
The beloved wife of the late
Albert , and loving mum to Carole and Sharon, mother-in-law to
John and Paul, devoted grandma to Christopher and Sara and
great grandma to Cameron,
Evie, Ellie and Joshua.
Will be sadly missed.
A private funeral service will
take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday
28th August at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, if desired,
any donations will be gratefully received on behalf of
St Ambrose Church.
All enquiries to
David Cowburn Funerals,
147 Towngate, Leyland,
PR25 2LH. Tel. 01772 457 887.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 19, 2020