|
|
|
ARCHER On 20th September 2020
Peacefully at home
in Higher Walton
Florence Christina
'Flo'
Aged 93 years
The beloved wife of Bill,
and sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
'Never to be forgotten'
Private Funeral Service at
All Saints Church Higher Walton on
Tuesday 29th September 2020
followed by a Committal at
Pleasington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Breast Care Endowment Fund'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber
Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 23, 2020