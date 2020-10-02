Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 28, 2020
All Saints Church Higher Walton
ARCHER Florence Christina
'Flo' Bill would like to thank all relatives, friends, and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and generous donations received during his recent bereavement.
Thank you to all who attended the funeral service and for their support at this sad time.
Thank you to Rev'd Hannah Boyd
for her kind words and ministrations.
Finally thank you to Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
for their professional and dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 2, 2020
