|
|
|
Bowen Peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital
on Monday 16th March 2020
Aged 86 years.
Florence
Loving and much loved Mum of Jackie, Mother-in-law of David.
Devoted Wife of the late Derek.
Cherished Grandma of Jonathan, Sophie and Hannah.
Florence's Funeral Service is to be held at Preston Crematorium on Thursday 26th March 2020
at 15:15.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired may be made in memory of Florence to Leeds Playhouse c/o the family.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road, Preston
PR2 1HY Tel: 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 19, 2020