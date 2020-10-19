|
HILL (Nee Newell)
FLORENCE Aged 93 years.
Peacefully in
Broadfield House Care Home
on 14th October 2020.
A Loving wife to John (dec).
Devoted mother of Hamilton,
Neil, Gordon, Diane (dec),
Stephen and Linda.
Much loved grandma and
great grandma.
Florence's funeral service
will take place at
St Mary's RC Church, Leyland,
on Tuesday 27th October 2020
at 12.00pm followed by a burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
made payable to
Broadfield House Care Home
c/o the Family.
All Enquiries to
Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,
17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland, PR25 1TU Tel: 01772 422450
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 19, 2020