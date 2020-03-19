|
|
|
WALSH On 16th March 2020
peacefully in Cuerden Grange Nursing Home
FLORENCE JOSEPHINE
aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of the late Michael.
Dearly loved mother of Peter, Anne, Julie and Brendan.
Loving mother in law of Kerry, Billy, Dave and Michelle.
Devoted grandma of Cheryl, Thomas, Mary, Jamie and Freddie,
loving great grandma of Michael.
Requiem Mass will be held at
Our Lady & St. Gerard's RC Church, Lostock Hall
on Monday 23rd March 2020 at 10.30am followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired, to Dementia UK c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
Messrs. B. J. Watson,
85 Todd Lane North,
Lostock Hall, PR5 5UR
Tel 01772 626800
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 19, 2020