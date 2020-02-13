|
|
|
COSGROVE Peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital
on 31 st January 2020.
Aged 98 years.
FRANCES MARY
(née Hewitt)
Loving and much loved
wife of the late
William James Cosgrove.
Loving mother of Michael, Barbara, Timothy,
Clare and Nicholas.
Beloved grandmother of Nicholas, Alexander, Victoria, Lucinda, Bethany and Harriet.
Funeral Mass is to be held
at St Anthony's R.C. Church
on Friday 21 st February
at 10:00 a.m.
followed by private interment.
Flowers to Browns Funeralcare.
Donations, if desired,
to benefit Age UK
Further enquiries to:
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel. 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 13, 2020