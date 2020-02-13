Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Ashton
54 Woodplumpton Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2LQ
01772 726389
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00
St Anthony's R.C. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Cosgrove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Cosgrove

Notice Condolences

Frances Cosgrove Notice
COSGROVE Peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital
on 31 st January 2020.
Aged 98 years.
FRANCES MARY
(née Hewitt)
Loving and much loved
wife of the late
William James Cosgrove.
Loving mother of Michael, Barbara, Timothy,
Clare and Nicholas.
Beloved grandmother of Nicholas, Alexander, Victoria, Lucinda, Bethany and Harriet.
Funeral Mass is to be held
at St Anthony's R.C. Church
on Friday 21 st February
at 10:00 a.m.
followed by private interment.
Flowers to Browns Funeralcare.
Donations, if desired,
to benefit Age UK

Further enquiries to:
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel. 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -