FRANCIS Frances Aged 76 years.
Died peacefully in hospital on the 27th of April 2020.
Dear partner of Geoff.
Loving mum to Gary.
Friend to many will
be sadly missed.
Private funeral service will take place on Tuesday 5th April.
A celebration of her life will take place later in the year after restrictions are lifted.
Donations can be made in her memory to Heartbeat.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel 744700.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 1, 2020