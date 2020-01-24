|
|
|
Noon Frances
(Margaret) Died peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital on Saturday 18th January, aged 85 years.
Loving wife of George,
dearly loved mother of Alison and John and a much loved grandma
to Oliver and Rebecca.
The funeral service will take place at Preston crematorium on
Friday 31st January at 10.45am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Rosemere Cancer Foundation.
All enquiries to William Houghton Funeral Directors, Fulwood.
Tel 01772 788020.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 24, 2020