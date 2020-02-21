Home

Francis Carr Notice
CARR Francis George
'known as Frank' Son of Harry and Ellen
(both deceased), dear brother
of David (deceased) and
dearly loved uncle of Susan,
Carol and Emma (deceased).
Farmer, of Highfield, Gill Lane.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service at St Michael's
& All Angels' Parish Church, Hoole,
on Friday 28th February 2020
at 1.30pm, prior to interment
in the churchyard.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2020
