DEWHURST Passed away on 13th December
Francis Anthony
'Tony'
Aged 88 years.
Beloved son of the late
Francis & Gertrude Dewhurst.
Loving Brother of Marjorie
and Leslie, Brother-in-law of Barbara and the late Roy.
Devoted Uncle and Great Uncle.
DEWHURST
'Uncle Tony'
Much loved Uncle of Patricia
and Robert, devoted
Great Uncle to James, Kathryn,
Andrew and Sammi.
Goodnight Uncle Tony.
Requiem Mass to take place at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Fulwood on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at 10.30am, followed by interment at Preston Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers; donations in memory of Tony are gratefully being received in favour
of North West Air Ambulance.
Further enquiries to:
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston, PR2 2LQ.
Tel. 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 23, 2019