Francis Farrell Notice
FARRELL On 5th November 2020
Peacefully at RPH

FRANCIS JOSEPH
'FRANK'
Aged 72 years
The beloved husband of Joyce,
proud father of
David and Nicholas,
father in law of MT and Lyndsey,
loving Gaga of
Samuel and Emmeline,
brother of Madeliene and Jozien, and brother in law of Theo,
Robert, Chris and Joanne.

'WELTERUSTEN,
GOD BLESS'
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 18th November 2020.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Cancer Research UK'
c/o the family

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 11, 2020
