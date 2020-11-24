|
|
|
FARRELL Francis Joseph
'Frank' Joyce, David, Nick, and family would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards, messages and generous donations received
for Cancer Research UK.
Grateful thanks to Macmillan Cancer Care, and the Ward 18 Staff, palliative care team, and upper GI team at Royal Preston Hospital for the care shown to us and Frank over the past 8 years.
Thanks also to Andrew Belshaw for the lovely service at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Finally, thank you to Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors for their professional, caring, and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 24, 2020