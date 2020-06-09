Home

FLOOD Francis Aged 88 years.
Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Francis who passed away peacefully on the 2nd June 2020 at St. John's Hospice, Lancaster fortified by the rights of the
Holy Catholic Faith.
Loving husband of Sheila (deceased) and much loved
father of Clare and
grandfather of Joseph.
Francis will also be sadly missed by his brothers Bernard and Leo, sister Marie and sisters-in-law Barbara and Mary and many other relatives and friends. A private graveside funeral service and burial will take place in Kendal.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 9, 2020
