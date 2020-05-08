|
Harrison Francis
(Frank) Of your charity please pray
for the repose of the soul of
Francis
Aged 88 years.
Who died peacefully at home
on 18th of April 2020,
after an illness borne
with great courage.
He was the beloved son of Theresa and John and a loving and
much loved husband of Rita.
Also a cherished Father of Anne, Thérèse, Andrew and Catherine, respected father-in-law of Martin and Wallace, a proud and devoted grandfather of Jenny, Louise, Matthew, Helen, Tracy, Phoebe
and Kellie and great grandfather
of Jessica, Katie, Holly, Ruby,
Lily and Bonnie.
'Our Lady of Lourdes
Intercede for Him'
The family are to provide flowers; donations in Francis' memory
are welcome and will benefit British Heart Foundation
c/o the family.
Due to current restrictions
the funeral will be a
close family service.
All enquiries to
McKenna Funeralcare,
54-56 Meadow Street,
Preston, PR1 1TR
Telephone 01772 422450
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 8, 2020